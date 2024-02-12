Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $123.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

