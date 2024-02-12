Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MHK. Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

NYSE:MHK traded up $6.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,722. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $119.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

