Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.78. 2,324,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.42. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

