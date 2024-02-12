Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,137,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of -106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

