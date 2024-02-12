Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.71. 671,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,511. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

