Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of WRB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.71. 671,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,511. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
