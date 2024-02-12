Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.58 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $458.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,164. The company has a market capitalization of $430.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

