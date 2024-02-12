Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,651,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.42. 880,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

