Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,443 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.55. 9,616,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,448,346. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

