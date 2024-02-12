Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 64,504 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $40,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 117,781 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.32 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,845. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

