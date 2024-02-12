Moonbeam Price Tops $0.37 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $305.48 million and $6.59 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00080805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001310 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,105,572,128 coins and its circulating supply is 832,103,791 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

