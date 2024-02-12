MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.