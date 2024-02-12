Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Shares of MUSA opened at $393.71 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $404.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Murphy USA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

