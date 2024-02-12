NanoXplore (GRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NanoXplore Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:GRA opened at C$2.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.31. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

