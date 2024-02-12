Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,686.23

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,686.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00111210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007150 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 254.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

