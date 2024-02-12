Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 86.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,228. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $115.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

