Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.2 %

DINO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. 392,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

