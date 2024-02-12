Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXON stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.16. 62,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $273.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

