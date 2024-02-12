Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.6% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NVO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.60. 1,800,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,322. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $121.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $541.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

