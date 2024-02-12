Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 0.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 103,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

DRI stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.28. 214,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

