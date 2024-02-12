Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,174. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

