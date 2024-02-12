Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $719.85. The company had a trading volume of 529,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $669.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $728.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

