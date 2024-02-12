Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RACE traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.76. 54,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.92. Ferrari has a one year low of $252.17 and a one year high of $393.59.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.