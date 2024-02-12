Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 1,453 shares.The stock last traded at $25.62 and had previously closed at $25.59.

Nayax Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.62 million, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

