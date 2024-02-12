Needham & Company LLC Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $120.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a positive rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Impinj stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,826,951.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,118,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,880,711.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.61 per share, with a total value of $2,826,951.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,118,587 shares in the company, valued at $327,880,711.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,565 shares of company stock worth $473,718 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

