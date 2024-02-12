Needham & Company LLC Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $55.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RBLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.05.

Shares of RBLX opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

