Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 3,904 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,377 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. 737,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

