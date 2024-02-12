Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 9,028 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,974,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 363,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,814. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.98.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

