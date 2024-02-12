Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 2,191 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 2.0% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $249.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

