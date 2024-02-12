Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,178,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

