Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,092,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $59,252,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

MCHP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.87. 1,255,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.