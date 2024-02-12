Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,617 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,750,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.5% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. 3,022,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

