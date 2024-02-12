Nemes Rush Group LLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.82. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.