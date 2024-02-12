Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.54. 4,369,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,836,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $73.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

