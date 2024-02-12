Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 888 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,204. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

