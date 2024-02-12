Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $563.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.