NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

