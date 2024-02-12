Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NML. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 161.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 164.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

