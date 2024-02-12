Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
