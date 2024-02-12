Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 27,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 190,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NMRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 3,357 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
