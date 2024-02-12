Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,099,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $131,525.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,441.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $432,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,789,383.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,441.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,398. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.