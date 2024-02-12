NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Up 8.6%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 57,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 232,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAMS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at $297,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

