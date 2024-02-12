NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Up 8.6%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 57,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 232,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on NAMS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at $297,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
