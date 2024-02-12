Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWL. Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,827,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,988. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 85,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

