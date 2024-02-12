NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NFI stock opened at C$12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.85. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

