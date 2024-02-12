NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015773 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.67 or 1.00051592 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00181389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.