Nicholas Vickery Buys 80,922 Shares of Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Vickery acquired 80,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,034.33 ($6,515.80).

Patriot Lithium Limited, an exploration company, engages in exploration and development of lithium projects in the United States and Canada. It holds various interests in the Black Hills, Wickenburg, and Ontario Lithium projects. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

