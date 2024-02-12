Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 859 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

