Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 557 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.74.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

