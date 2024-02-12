Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $3.17 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

Read Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.