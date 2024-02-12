Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $4.86 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 913,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,312,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in State Street by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in State Street by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

STT opened at $72.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

