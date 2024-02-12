Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $5.22 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $99.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

