Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $643,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

